American Horror Story Features A Disturbing, Unrecognizable Lady Gaga

The highly-anticipated return of FX’s American Horror Story kicked off last night, and it looks the fans are in for one wild ride. After the show’s theme was kept completely secret with series of misleading teasers, it’s finally been revealed that Season 6 has been framed like a true crime documentary called “My Roanoke Nightmare.”

One actress returning to the series is none other than pop superstar Lady Gaga. Because the details of the entire season have been primarily kept under wraps, there’s been barely any information as to what role the “Perfect Illusion” singer might be taking on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, one brief image from next week’s preview has the internet convinced that the AHS showrunners gave a sneak peak at the 30-year-old actress’ character for this season. See if you can spot Lady Gaga in this official preview for next week’s episode below:

Kathy Bates is clearly some kind of settler woman who looks all kinds of crazy. While she is front and center of what appears to be a blood sacrifice, a glimpse of a sinister character appears over Bates’ shoulder that just may be Lady Gaga.

We can’t confirm that the character is in fact LG, but it definitely looks like the pop singer (if she was cosplaying as Suicide Squad‘s Enchantress).

Returning cast members to the show include Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates. One of the newcomers on this season is Cuba Gooding, Jr.

What role do you think Lady Gaga will be taking on in American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare?

[H/T MTV]