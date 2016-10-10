Amber Tamblyn Shares Graphic Sexual Assault Story In Response To Donald Trump’s Audio Revelation

After a video surfaced on Friday showing Presidential nominee Donald Trump making derogatory comments about women, Amber Tamblyn has spoken out in response to the situation. The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a graphic story about how she was physically assaulted by her ex.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star posted a picture of Donald Trump with a Miss Universe winner, and used the caption section to deliver the story.

She started out the piece writing “with love and support” of her husband David Cross. Prior to her four-year marriage to Cross, she ended “a long emotionally and physically abusive relationship.”

Tamblyn recalled a night when her ex approached her in a crowd while she was attending a show in Hollywood shortly after their split.

“He’s a big guy, taller than me,” she explained. “The minute he saw me, he picked me up with one hand by my hair and with his other hand, he grabbed me under my skirt by my vagina – my p***y? – and lifted me up off the floor, literally, and carried me like something he owned, like a piece of trash, out of the club.”

The actress remembered kicking and screaming as her ex continued to sexually assault her.

“I thank God his brothers were also there and intervened,” she wrote. “In the scuffle he grabbed at my clothes, trying to hold onto me, screaming at me, and inadvertently ripped off my grandmother’s necklace, which I was wearing.”

Tamblyn then went on to bash GOP nominee Donald J. Trump.

“That part of my body, which the current Presidential Nominee of the United States Donald Trump recently described as something he’d like to grab a woman by, was bruised from my ex-boyfriend’s violence for at least the next week. I had a hard time wearing jeans. I couldn’t sleep without a pillow between my legs to create space.”

While Tamblyn admitted that she was afriad to detail this horrifying story, she felt she “needed” to tell it.

“I am afraid my mom will read this post. I’m even more afraid that my father could ever know this story. That it would break his heart. I couldn’t take that. But you understand, don’t you? I needed to tell a story. Enjoy the debates tonight.”

We commend Amber Tamblyn for her bravery in sharing this horrific story.

