Amber Tamblyn and David Cross Are Expecting First Child

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross are going to be parents!

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress announced that she was expecting a daughter in a moving essay for Glamour.

Tamblyn wed the Arrested Development star in 2005. This is the first child for both of them.

While the parents-to-be are thrilled, Tamblyn has been realistic about the challenges she knows she will face as a mother. The actress has been open about her own experience with sexual assault and worries that the current political climate will make it difficult to raise a daughter without having to face such difficult topics head on.

“Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon,” writes the 33-year-old. “I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into. Will I get a phone call from my daughter someday, one she never wanted to make? Will I have to share with her my story, and the story of her great-grandmother’s words to her grandmother?”

She continues, “Is it possible to protect her from inheriting this pain? How much do I have to do, as a daughter and a soon-to-be mother, to change not just the conversation about how women are seen, but the language with which conversations are spoken in?”

She hopes that bringing her own daughter up to be strong and confident will help change the world for women everywhere.

