Amber Rose Puts On Quite The Display In Skintight Pink Mini-Dress

Amber Rose is not someone who would be accused of being ashamed of her body.

She is very proud of it and takes every opportunity to show off her curves.

Hitting the town on Wednesday night, cameras caught Rose stunning onlookers in a tight, tiny pink dress, with a fluffy white trim, that accentuated her curvaceous body very well, and put her cleavage right out there for the world to see.

She also rocked a pair of strappy pink pumps and worked the sidewalk like a runway.

Just last month Rose showed off her famous body when she took in a relaxing afternoon with fellow star-mom Blac Chyna and shared an Instagram pic of them posing poolside.

Looking as hot as ever, the ladies posed for the camera in their stylish bathing suits. Amber rocked a tight red one-piece, and Chyna slayed in a black & white two-piece number that reveals some of her tummy and a whole lot of underboob.

Blac Chyna especially deserves some credit here because she just had a baby, 4-month-old Dream with estranged partner Rob Kardashian, back in November and in just that short amount of time her body is looking absolutely fierce.

Pool day at Muva’s House 😜 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The ladies have a pretty interesting little “6 degrees of separation,” if you will. Amber famously dated Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian, who is the sister of Rob Kardashian, Chyna’s aforementioned on-again-off-again fiancé.

They also have another thing in common, as well. Both of them have children with famous rappers.

Chyna has 4-year-old King Cairo Stevenson with Tyga, who now dates Rob Kardashian’s little sister Kylie. Amber, on the other hand, has 4-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with nine-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The more you know.

