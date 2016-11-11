Amber Rose Shares Adorable Picture With Dream Kardashian

On Thursday, model/actress Amber Rose shared a sweet pic of her BFF Blac Chyna’s new baby girl with fiancé Rob Kardashian.

In the adorable snap, Rose is seen cradling baby Dream Kardashian in her arms for the very first time. Amber shared the adorable photo with the caption: “A Dream come true #DreamKardashian.”

According to Amber Rose, baby Dream Kardashian looks exactly like her father Rob Kardashian.

“The baby looks exactly like Rob,” she said. “Exactly like Rob, and she’s gorgeous.” TMZ caught up with Amber Rose after leaving the hospital, check out what she had to say about Dream Kardashian here.

Amber Rose wasn’t the only one to share a special post on social media after meeting baby Dream. Rob’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, posted a sweet message on Twitter shortly after Blac Chyna gave birth. Jenner wrote: “I can’t stop looking at her, congrats @RobKardashian @BlacChyna she’s so beyond beautiful. A dream.”

I can’t stop looking at her 😢 congrats @robkardashian @BLACCHYNA she’s so beyond beautiful, a dream 💕 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2016

Kris Jenner also spoke with E! news about her newest grandchild. “I got to watch [the delivery],” the Kardashian clan matriarch said. “It was so beautiful and I’m so excited and happy to have another grandchild! No. 6! It was one of the most precious moments of my life.”

Rob’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, also took to Twitter to write to gush about her new niece. Khloe wrote: “My new niece is absolutely stunning! So thankful I was able to land in time to witness this miracle happen! Praise God!”

My new niece is absolutely stunning!!! So thankful I was able to land in time to witness this miracle happen! Praise God! 🙏🏽❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2016

Weighing in at 7 lbs. 5 oz., Dream Kardashian was delivered via c-section at 9:18 a.m. PT.

