Amber Rose Reveals NSFW Secret To Keeping Skin Healthy

Amber Rose has revealed the ultimate secret to keeping her skin beautiful! Well, probably not, but it is wild to say the least.

During an interview with Glamour, Rose said that mastubration is what keeps her skin “glowing.”

I wish I had the time to masturbate every day in reality, but I don’t. I say a lot of those things on [The Amber Rose Show] because I am very sex-positive. I do say those things in a way where I am very serious, but it’s also a joke.

Interesting as it may be, there doesn’t seem to be much backing this at all.

Maybe it works. Maybe it doesn’t. Either way, one should always shower at least once a day to keep the skin looking and smelling fresh.

