Amber Rose Posts Cleavage-Only Pic With Some Very Interesting Words On It

Amber Rose shared a snap on Instagram that was cleavage-only, but the shirt the model was wearing had an interesting message on it.

The 33-year-old captioned the snap: “@omightyshop #SlutWalk2017.”

🙌🏽 @omightyshop #SlutWalk2017 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

The message on the t-shirt read: “A woman does not have to be modest in order to be respected.”

After posting on Instagram, Amber’s photo received more than 103k likes. Most notably, there were hundreds of social media users that commented on the message that Rose’s shirt was communicating. Some fans voiced their support for Amber’s shirt while others lashed out at her.

“This is why I’m scared to date,” one user wrote. “These celebrities promoting h*e culture. It makes no sense to me smh.”

“Judging by what you’re wearing people aren’t gonna respect you,” another wrote.

Most interestingly, Rose hashtagged the phrase “SlutWalk2017.” Back in Octber, reality star Benzino blasted her for using the term.

“The whole Slut Walk thing started in Australia for rape,” he started. “This has nothing to do with rape. This is basically embracing that it’s okay for [women] to sleep with 1000 men and [they] should be held to the same standard that men are. Y’all are bugging. And real talk, I got a daughter and she not falling for it. So I could give a f—k about how any of y’all think about what I’m saying, because that’s y’all and y’all’s daughters. But mines ain’t going for it.”

Besides pointing out the message on Rose’s picture, others were more concerned with Rose flaunting her curvy figure on social media. This isn’t the first time that Rose has put her body on display on Instagram recently.

Just last week, Rose showed off her ample cleavage in an Instagram post to promote an app called postmates.

She captioned the snap: “Hungry? Get anything delivered to your door in minutes. Now it’s possible with @postmates. Download the app now and use my promo code ‘AMBER’ to get $50 FREE in delivery credits today and please don’t forget to tag a friend who can also use $50.”

Hungry? Get anything delivered to your door in minutes. Now it’s possible with @postmates. Download the app now and use my promo code “AMBER” to get $50 in FREE delivery credits today and please don’t forget to tag a friend who can also use $50. 💋 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:47am PST

What are your thoughts about Amber Rose’ cleavage-only pic?

