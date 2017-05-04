Amber Rose Rocks Long, Brand New Hairdo

Amber Rose is known for her curvaceous body, witty tongue and blonde buzzcut. Since 2008 when Rose hit the scene with then-boyfriend Kanye West, her look has not changed—until now.

Amber decided to switch things up as she flaunted her new tumbling brunette locks at the NYLON Young Hollywood Party at AVENUE in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old model typically flaunted her eye-popping cleavage in a daringly low-cut dress, but debuted a more sophisticated cascading curly mane.

Always the life of the party, Amber stole the spotlight furthermore as she took her new look out for a spin. Given the length, color and style of her new tresses, the talk show host was completely unrecognizable at first.

She swapped her short blonde hair for a dramatic, yet demure, side parted do, which was styled in tight curls and was glossed. The Slut Walk activist opted for a glamorous make-up look to match .

Her locks went on to fall beside her ample assets, which were fully accentuated in the perilously plunging skin-tight red dress.

The clingy long-sleeved ensemble fell at a thigh-length, which allowed her to flaunt her toned legs.

She proved to be loving her new look as she partied up a storm with her equally glamorous pals, Christina Millian, Bella Thorne and Eva Marcille.

Check out Amber’s new look in the pics below:

❤️ hair by @kellonderyck A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 3, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

How do you like ur coffee? ❤️ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 3, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Her new look comes after she posted a revealing video online where she flashed the flesh in a cutaway swimsuit, whilst also pointing out her cellulite and stretch marks.

The mother-of-one failed to narrate the video apart from the caption, as she lingered on her near naked lower region.

She captioned the video: “Trappin #cellulite #stretchmarks,” adding a heart eyes emoji.

