Amber Rose ‘Redefines Cleavage’ In New NSFW Video

Amber Rose’s new NSFW video has Instagram users absolutely their minds. The busty reality star took to social media on Tuesday evening to share a clip that showed her modeling a new backless, strapless bra that put her ample cleavage on full display.

#ad Redefining cleavage over here with the @sneakyvaunt pushup! Cannot believe I get all this and it’s backless and strapless… If you’ve got it … VAUNT IT!💋 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

The 33-year-old captioned the video: “#ad Redefining cleavage over here with @sneakyvaunt pushup! Cannot believe I get all this and it’s backless and strapless… If you’ve got it … VAUNT IT!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wildly steamy video shows the mother of one seated on a bed wearing nothing more than a tiny bra. Amber is in full makeup and is holding her breasts in her hands. In the 10-second clip, Rose jiggles and squeezes her ample assets while seductively staring at the camera.

Towards the end of the video, Amber Rose pulls the drawstring on the bra and it pulls her breasts together to make more already ample cleavage even higher. Pleased the effect, Amber showed off her pearly whites and showed off her megawatt smile for the camera.

She doesn’t utter a word, but there were no words needed for this eye-catching footage.

As you might imagine, Amber’s sexy post was massively popular on social media. After sharing on Instagram, the clip racked up more than 2.4 million views and 231k likes.

This isn’t the first time that Amber Rose has showcased her enviable body on social media this week. On Monday, Amber invited over her BFF Blac Chyna to soak up the sun poolside. The two were rocking sexy swimsuits that flaunted both of their curvy figures.

Blac Chyna posted a snap of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: “Sunday funday at Muva house.”

Sunday funday at Muva house A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

To keep up with Amber Rose, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Amber Rose’s sexiest Instagram post ever?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Amber Rose]