Amber Rose Goes Full Booty On Hike With A Friend

No matter where she is or what she is doing, Amber Rose always puts on a show. The model and social media personality took to Instagram showing off all her curves while on a hike with a friend.

In the pic, we see Amber leaning over a park table with her booty in the air. Her back is arched and she’s sporting a floral once that is tight around her curves. Amber’s friend also poses for the snap, crouching in black tight shorts and a black Adidas tank top.

Amber left a hilarious caption which read, “When ur on a hike but you have to stop and take a hoe ass picture cuz hoe is life 😍.” And clearly the star meant it as she posed provocatively while on her exercise.

Amber posted another picture with the same friend but it was later in the evening and the two were out for a night of fun.

Amber sported light blue skintight denim that accentuated her curves. She paired that with a cropped printed jacket, high heels and sunglasses. While her friend wore a black leather skirt, a sleeveless Kiss shirt, black strappy heels and sunglasses. Both women looked phenomenal for their night out.

Amber captioned the pic: “Gold Diggers 😍 Photo 📸 by @iamkevinwong.”

