Amber Rose Goes Full Booty On Hike With A Friend

No matter where she is or what she is doing, Amber Rose always puts on a show. The model and social media personality took to Instagram showing off all her curves while on a hike with a friend.
In the pic, we see Amber leaning over a park table with her booty in the air. Her back is arched and she’s sporting a floral once that is tight around her curves. Amber’s friend also poses for the snap, crouching in black tight shorts and a black Adidas tank top.
Amber left a hilarious caption which read, “When ur on a hike but you have to stop and take a hoe ass picture cuz hoe is life 😍.” And clearly the star meant it as she posed provocatively while on her exercise.
Check out the picture below:
Amber posted another picture with the same friend but it was later in the evening and the two were out for a night of fun.
Amber sported light blue skintight denim that accentuated her curves. She paired that with a cropped printed jacket, high heels and sunglasses. While her friend wore a black leather skirt, a sleeveless Kiss shirt, black strappy heels and sunglasses. Both women looked phenomenal for their night out.
Amber captioned the pic: “Gold Diggers 😍 Photo 📸 by @iamkevinwong.”
