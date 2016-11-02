Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Spark More Rumors After Spending Halloween Together

Dating rumors swirl around Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy as they snuggle up for halloween photos.

The coolest 🎃 #happyhalloween costume by @calicr8 😍 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

Rose and Chmerkovskiy spent a spooky Halloween together sparking the “will they, won’t they” rumors to fly, ET Online reports.

The pair popped up on Rose’s instagram several times. The photo capitioned “the coolest” featured Rose’s zombie mermaid costume and Chmerkovskiy’s creepy skeleton makeup.

In another photo, the two are standing with some friends and the pair are snuggled up pretty closely with Chmerkovskiy’s head on Rose’s chest, definitely suggesting there might be something more going on with them.

We take Halloween seriously 🎃 #happyhalloween costume by @calicr8 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

The couple met after Rose was paired with Chmerkovskiy’s older brother, Maksim and the dating rumors with Val sparked shortly after she and Maks were eliminated.

