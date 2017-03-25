Amber Portwood Invites ‘Teen Mom’ Rival Farrah Abraham To Her Wedding

Looks like Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, 26, is attempting to bury the hatchet with co-star Farrah Abraham, 25.

The reality star is ready to marry her fiancé Matt Baier, 45, and has invited “every single Teen Mom [star]” from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG, Portwood told People. If all Teen Mom stars are invited then that means Farrah is included. But the two ladies have been in a long-standing feud, but Amber is ready to leave all of that in the past.

“[Matt] is completely into it, even more than me maybe,” Amber told People. “He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don’t even know 50 of them!” She said she doesn’t feel “frantic” or anything, but admits she’s a little nervous.

“I’m kind of scared — not for any particular reason — just the fact that I’m getting married,” she said.

While the invitation seems sincere, Farrah’s boyfriend Simon Saran did not take kindly to it. In fact, he seen it as a way for the couple to throw shade and he threw some in return.

“I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!” he told Radar Online. Things got heated between Farrah and Amber during the Teen Mom OG reunion, which aired in December 5, 2016. The women got into a physical altercation with each other.

Amber left the taping feeling “disrespected.” Amber posted a lengthy Instagram post after the reunion aired because she was upset about how the show was edited. “So they cut out Michael [Farrah’s father] literally screaming in my face calling me a bitch and him putting his hands on Matt’s neck!!” she wrote. Amber quit the show on Dec. 16.

It looks as if at least one side has given up on the battle, but we can’t be sure if Farrah and her boyfriend feel the same.

Teen Mom OG will return on April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

