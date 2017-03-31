Amber Heard Claims Sexploitation After Porno-Style Sex Scene With Body Double Revealed

Just two months after Amber Heard’s messy divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized, the 30-year-old actress is heading back to court.

Heard has stated in court documents that she has become the victim of “sexploitation” after filming London Fields, an unreleased thriller based the Martin Amis book of the same name.

The film’s release has been in turmoil over pay disputes between director Matthew Cullen and a $10 million claim against Heard for “failing to render acting services in conformity with the shooting script,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In court on Thursday, Heard filed a counter-claim against producer Christopher Hanley and his wife Roberta with the sexploitation allegations.

“This case shines a spotlight on the dark underbelly of Hollywood,” Heard told the judge.

The Justice League and Aquaman actress alleges that when she signed on to star in the picture, she made specific demands concerning nudity and sex scenes.

Cullen complied to these demands in his cut of the film, but the Hanley shot additional sex scenes with a body double for a “Producer’s Cut.”

“The secret filming of this body double footage was not on the schedule that had been provided to Heard and was shot with a skeleton crew only after Heard had completed filming and had left the set,” the counter-complaint reads.

“The body double footage included an explicit pornographic sex scene that Heard would never have agreed to do herself… The body double footage was designed and intended to leave anyone who saw the images with the distinct impression that it was Heard.”

In addition to these concerning allegations, Heard also claims Christopher Hanley has kept continuity photos of the actress in various states of undress.

While these clips can be useful during production, there would be no use for these photos after the film was completed.

“The Hanleys had and have no rights to use such photographs for any proper purpose after filming ended,” the claims reads. “The Hanleys’ prurient interest in exploiting Heard — both on and off camera — speaks volumes about their values.”

This dispute will surely further delay the release of London Fields, which also stars Billy Bob Thorton, Depp and Cara Delevingne.

However, fans shouldn’t worry that the case will conflict with Herd’s DC Extended Universe appearances. She’ll still be suited up as Mera, the Queen of Atlantis and Aquaman’s wife, just as seen in last week’s Justice League trailer.

