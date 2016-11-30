Amanda Seyfried Is Pregnant With First Child With Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried is pregnant!

The actress shared her pregnancy news at Tuesday’s Givenchy press launch for their new Live Irrésistible fragrance, which she is a spokesmodel for. The actress, 30, wore a black mini dress that showed off her adorable baby bump, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Twitter / @followingtips1)

This will be Seyfried and her fiancé Thomas Sadoski’s first child. The couple first met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By last year. They worked together again on their upcoming film The Last Word.

The couple’s engagement news broke back in September when Seyfried was seen wearing a silver band on her left ring finger while walking her dog in New York City.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.