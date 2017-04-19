Amanda Bynes Could Be Returning To Nickelodeon

New reports are claiming that Amanda Bynes could be making an epic TV comeback to Nickelodeon. The children’s network launched her career as a young actress and sources are saying that producers have been “trying to reach” the 31-year-old All That alum.

Producers with Nickelodeon have been brainstorming ideas for a new show based around Amanda Bynes. They hope to “work with her again in a positive and healthy way.” The producers also said of Amanda that she “has a tremendous amount of talent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amanda Bynes skyrocketed to fame at the age of 10 when she was cast in All That. From 1999 to 2002, the actress was featured in her own series called The Amanda Show.

Her career began spiraling downward after she got a DUI in 2012. Amanda’s behavior became increasingly erratic including NSFW Twitter rants about sex, other people’s attractiveness, and other outrageously bizarre comments.

One of the more incendiary social media tirades was after R&B superstar Chris Brown allegedly beat his “Work” singer girlfriend at the time Rihanna.

“Chris brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough,” Bynes wrote on Twitter.

Due to a string of arrests and legal troubles, Bynes was eventually placed under psychiatric hold in 2014.

In recent years, the She’s the Man actress has been attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County. She recently completed her second year at the school.

“She is doing great,” her family’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, said while talking to E! News. “She is happy and healthy, and excited about the future.”

Up Next:

[H/T Page Six, E! News]