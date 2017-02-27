Amanda Bynes Says Goodbye To Probation

Amanda Bynes can breathe a sigh of relief as the 30-year-old actress has now completed probation.

Back in 2014, the former Disney channel star was placed on probation for a DUI arrest. She was busted for driving under the influence of Adderall, according to TMZ.

Even though the drug had been prescribed by a doctor, she should not have been driving while taking Adderall. After being stopped in Van Nuys, she proceeded to fail multiple sobriety tests, Daily Mail states.

At the time of her arrest, Amanda Bynes was going through a tumultuous period in her personal life. She was refusing to take her anti-psychotic medication for bipolarity and Schizophrenia, and was frequently smoking marijuana.

The What A Girl Wants star is setting herself up for a dramatic comeback as she is still attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. The blond actress is working on her own fashion line and plans to debut her designs at some point this year.

Bynes’ lawyer, Tamar Arminak, spoke out last year about the actress saying that she is doing much better now.

“[Amanda] is happy and healthy, and doing great at school,” Arminak said. “She is focusing on her very own fashion line which is shaping up to be amazing.”

When Amanda Bynes isn’t working on her fashion designs, she has been taking to Twitter regularly to shoot down an impersonator.

Twitter user @persianla27 has been claiming to be Amanda Bynes on social media and there are those that are convinced that the account actually belongs to the actress.

On Valentine’s Day, she returned to Twitter to write this message: “I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down.”

I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

She continued by delivering a series of tweets that read: “I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down…This is me! The verified, real, authentic and actual Amanda Bynes. Accept no substitutes!”

Even though the Twitter snafu hasn’t exactly been cleared up yet, at least Amanda can celebrate the fact that she has now completed probation and is making strides towards a comeback.

