Go Behind The Scenes Of Alien: Covenant With Adam Savage

Advances in CGI means virtually anything is possible in the world of film, but Adam Savage recently toured the set of Alien: Covenant to explore how traditional effects efforts are often the most effective.

The former MythBusters host got to explore the process of bringing Covenant to life, which included the creation of all-new sets as well as the recreation of ones audiences would find familiar. The most notable of these sets would be that of a crashed dreadnaught, having previously taken a feature role in both Alien and Prometheus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering his background in special effects work and skills with practical effects methods, Savage explains throughout the video the ways in which some of the massive sets were constructed.

One example featured Savage inspecting a corridor which consisted of multiple pieces created from the same mold, which when repeated one after another, creates a dazzling display of intricate detail. Similar methods have been used for hundreds of years, in both theater and film, with the only different being the materials used for construction.

Savage noted that the same process of casting set pieces out of molds that was utilized in Covenant was used to make The Ten Commandments.

In addition to the techniques used to bring sets together, Savage highlighted how quickly the sets must be constructed. He wandered around an uncompleted set and noted that the cast and crew would be shooting on that set two days later, forcing the set creators to work at a break-neck speed.

UP NEXT: New Alien: Covenant Prologue Reveals What Happened To David After Prometheus

Throughout the entire Alien franchise, one of the most effective elements of the world we see if that the ships and locations all appear to have a history to them. Some science fiction films have imagined immaculately clean, shiny surfaces, but Alien has gone the more industrial route.

Creating a sense of history on a film set itself can be challenging, which means the crew needs to not only build the sets, but also give those sets the appearance that they hadn’t been built in the last few days. Savage details how weathering the sets helps to create the narrative while also aiding the performers when it comes to believing the scenarios in which their characters must react.

Alien: Covenant lands in theaters May 19.

[Embed id=53860]Alien: Covenant[/Embed]

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]