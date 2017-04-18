Alien 5 Has A Slim Chance Of Happening According To Neil Blomkamp

Fans responded well to director Neill Blomkamp‘s concept art and ideas behind another installment in the Alien franchise.

Blomkamp’s Alien 5 would effectively serve as a sequel to Aliens—ignoring both Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, and the crossover film with the Predator—and return both Sigourney Weaver and Michael Biehn to the franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, based on a recent tweet from Blomkamp, the chances of his version of a sequel happening aren’t looking great.

While Fox seemed ready to move forward for a time—after Blomkamp revealed the concept and the fan response to his ideas and art—executives seem to have backpedaled a bit, in favor of studio darling Ridley Scott’s prequel franchise based on Prometheus getting more focus.

While critical reception to Prometheus was mixed, Scott went to work on a sequel to that film which is now under the Alien banner.

The recently released Alien: Covenant trailer seems to return the series to its horrific roots. The film returns Prometheus‘ Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender alongside new cast members Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup, picking up where the events of the prequel film left off.

Scott recently curried favor with the Martian, a box office and critical darling, so his plans for the prequel franchise may have delayed Blomkamp’s plans. But Weaver and Biehn both expressed optimism that the movie could move forward.

In the wake of Blomkamp’s comments, those hopes could be dashed.

Director Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

The cast features Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

MORE: Internet Reacts to First Alien: Covenant Trailer / Alien: Covenant Full Trailer Released Online / Katherine Waterston Breaks A Sweat In New Alien: Covenant Image / Alien: Covenant Star Katherine Waterston Reveals Key Character Details / The Violence Of Alien: Covenant / First Alien: Covenant Details Emerge From 20th Century Fox 2017 Showcase / Alien: Covenant Spoilers – Scene Descriptions From 20th Century Fox Showcase

Alien: Covenant hits theaters May 19th.

[Embed id=53860]Alien: Covenant[/Embed]