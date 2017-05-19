Alex Trebek Gets His Rap Game On During Jeopardy

Alex Trebek was totally spitting bars on the latest episode of Jeopardy! while reading out rap lyrics from the some of the sickest lyricists in hip-hop including Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Wayne.

On the wildly popular competition show, one of the categories was titled “Let’s Rap, Kids.” As you might imagine, once the rap category began, hilarity ensued.

During the segment, the 76-year-old game show host had to repeat well-known lyrics from some of the biggest hip-hop artists on the planet.

Trebek even ignited a potential feud with Kanye West while throwing a jab at the 39-year-old “Fade” rapper. When a contestant on the show named Julia correctly guessed the lyrics to one of Kanye’s hit songs, Trebek said, “Yes, and I hope I don’t get an email from him.”

After Alex Trebek showed off his mad lyrical skills on TV, the Internet went absolutely insane. Thousands of social media users took to Twitter to post hilarious commentary that will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

Check out some of the best tweets about Alex Trebek rapping below:

Someone put the matching music behind Alex Trebek reading rap lyrics… How is Twitter still free? 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/RFdqd2KXoZ — Andrew Claudio (@Claudio_GSN) February 21, 2017

There’s a rap category on Jeopardy, and Alex Trebek’s got BARS. pic.twitter.com/W5NGCBREdf — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 21, 2017

Me: I’m happy with everything I have in life right now.

*Alex Trebek begins to rap*

Me: I spoke too soon. #Jeopardy — Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) February 21, 2017

you have never known true happiness until you hear alex trebek read the answers to the rap lyrics category in jeopardy. — sammy 🐌 (@sammlovee) February 21, 2017

Once the rap category was up, Trebek jokingly said: “I was just getting into this rap thing! I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it.”

This actually isn’t the first time that Alex Trebek has been given the opportunity to test out his rhyming abilities on Jeopardy!

In 2016, the entire Internet came to a screeching halt when Alex Trebizzle threw down some lines from Drake’s hit song “Jumpman.”

Trebek spittin Drizzy is what Canadian dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Ke504azlc6 — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) October 26, 2016

What do you think Alex Trebek’s rapper name should be?

