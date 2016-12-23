Alec Baldwin Slams Donald Trump, Tweets Why He’d Want To Perform At His Inauguration

Alec Baldwin clearly does not think Donald Trump is going to lead the United States in the right direction.

The 30 Rock star threw shade at President-elect by saying that he actually does want to perform at Inauguration Day. However, the 58-year-old actor explained that he wanted to make an appearance in order to sing the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell.”

Alec Baldwin tweeted: “I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration. I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELL.”

Alec Baldwin is clearly taking a shot at Trump about the amount of celebrities and musicians that have already turned down an offer to perform at his Inauguration Day. Famous musicians that have reportedly said they won’t perform include: Elton John, Garth Brooks, Celine Dion, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

While there have been a slew of celebrities that allegedly don’t want to perform at Trump’s inauguration, the scheduled performers as of now include: 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Rock stars Ted Nuget and Kid Rock are rumored to be performing as well.

Baldwin has been an object of Trump’s irritation for a matter of months now as the actor has been mocking the billionaire real estate mogul on an almost weekly basis during his appearances on Saturday Night Live.

With Ghostbusters actress Kate McKinnon portraying Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Baldwin has been rocking a blond wig and impersonating Trump’s signature mannerisms in the comedy sketch show. Interestingly, Baldwin recently revealed how much money he is paid for every appearance as Donald Trump, and you will be completely surprised at the amount. Learn more here.

Most recently, Baldwin made an appearance on an episode of SNL to spoof a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What do you think about Alec Baldwin‘s offer to sing at Donald Trump‘s Inauguration Day?

