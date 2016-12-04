Alec Baldwin Offers To Stop Donald Trump Impressions Under One Condition

Another Saturday means another episode of Saturday Night Live, and another Saturday Night Live means another angry tweet from president-elect Donald Trump, lashing out at the show he hosted last year.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Frequent special guest Alec Baldwin has been lauded for his impression of PEOTUS, with his performance sometimes being described as too accurate to be funny, but scarily similar. After receiving criticism from Trump, Baldwin also took to Twitter to offer a truce.

…@realDonaldTrump Release your tax returns and I’ll stop.

Ha — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016

Trump has been undergoing an audit and refuses to release his financial records, something every other candidate running for president has done.

It’s highly unlikely Trump will respond to this peace offering, and it’s highly unlikely that Baldwin will stop the impression anytime soon, but it’s a nice thing to hope for. Make sure to tune in next week for another installment of “Trump Tweeted Something Silly About A TV Show,” as he’s got quite the streak going.

[H/T Twitter]