Alec Baldwin Fires Back At Donald Trump’s SNL Criticism

Saturday Night Live took another shot at President-elect Donald Trump during this weekend’s show with Alec Baldwin, and billionaire reality TV star took to Twitter to chastise the performance. Now, Baldwin has a response of his own.

President-elect Trump didn’t like the comedy routine at all. He took to his Twitter account to tell the world SNL is a “biased” show, pointing out the comedic act wasn’t “funny at all.”

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

But Baldwin had his own thoughts on to share.

…@realDonaldTrump

Equal time?

Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That’s pretty much it. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016

…@realDonaldTrump

You know what I would do if I were Prez? I’d be focused on how to improve the lives of AS MANY AMERICANS AS POSSIBLE. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016

…@realDonaldTrump

I’d be focused on improving our reputation abroad, including actually fighting for freedom and not just oil. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016

…@realDonaldTrump

I would make every effort 2 retrain Americans so 2 cre8 jobs.

1 way u make America gr8 again is 2 put it back 2 work. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016

…@realDonaldTrump

I would make appointments that encouraged people, not generate fear and doubt.

. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016

Here’s the skit in question, which features Baldwin portraying President-elect Trump trying to deal with the promises he made during his campaign.

Do you think President-elect Trump will respond to Baldwin?

