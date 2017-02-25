Alabama Grandfather Allegedly Murders Son To Protect Granddaughter From Abuse

64-year-old Hubbard Junior Hall is behind bars tonight for allegedly shooting his son in order to protect his granddaughter.

The Baldwin County, Alabama grandfather reportedly fired one shot at his 41-year-old son Mark Hall and Capt. Stephen Arthur of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Dept. tells reporters, “Apparently the discharged bullet hit [Mark’s] rib cage and ricocheted into his chest cavity, where it caused severe bleeding. He bled to death before he was able to get to the hospital.”

Reports say that on their way home from a baseball game in Mobile, Alabama where Mark has been coaching his daughter’s team, he got a phone call from someone giving him distressing news about her. Captain Arthur says that call “had something to do with his 12-year-old daughter and it upset him.”

The Capt. went on to say “Whatever this individual told Mr. Hall, it upset him and he began to strike his daughter. This assault or striking of the child continued on the entire drive home.”

According to Robert Wilters, the Baldwin County District Attorney, the girl was in her father’s custody, and he lived nearby, but she was staying with her grandparents at the time.

Mark attempted to take the girl with him, but his father refused to allow it. When Mark tried to forcefully remove the girl, that’s when, per reports, Hubbard shot and killed Mark.

Police arrived about 8 pm discovered Mark’s body lying on the floor of the living room. Hubbard was promptly taken into custody and transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center. He is being held there on a $100,000 bond.

At this time, he has reportedly not entered a plea, and it is not known if he has retained legal council. Additionally, there is no confirmation regarding the girl and whose custody she remains in at this time.

Speaking again to reporters, Capt. Arthur said, “It is definitely an unfortunate situation that this occurred. It would have been a lot better if he [Hubbard] had picked up the phone and called law enforcement and let someone else deal with the situation.”

There are no previously reports of Mark Hall abusing his daughter. District Attorney Wilters stated,”It is tough for a kid. It is tough for everybody.”

