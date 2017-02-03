Al Roker Shares Emotional Goodbye to Tamron Hall on ‘Today’

After a decade, Tamron Hall made the announcement that she is leaving The Today Show this week. Thursday morning, Hall’s long-time friend and co-worker Al Roker took to the airwaves to share and emotional goodbye message.

“As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News,” he began. “Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on Today’s Take for the past three years, but a good friend to not just me, but to all of us here, and we want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is.”

“She’s going to rock it no matter what she does,” frequent co-host Sheinelle Jones added.

“Absolutely,” Roker affirmed.

According to E! News, NBC confirmed Hall’s exit as her contract expires this month.

“Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay,” a statement from the company read. “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter,” Hall said in a statement. “To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

We are wishing Hall the best of luck in whatever she pursues next!

This story first appeared at Womanista.