Aftermath Trailer Features Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Quest For Revenge

The first trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s new film Aftermath was just released, showing the current host of the Celebrity Apprentice in a tragic thriller based on true events.

Schwarzenegger plays a family man awaiting the return of his wife and daughter when their airplane collides in mid-air with another.

Scoot McNairy from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice plays the negligent air traffic controller on duty at the time of the incident, and due to the publicity of the tragedy he and his family go into hiding because of his vilification.

While the airline and insurance company lawyers attempt reach a settlement, Schwarzenegger just wants to find the man responsible.

The film is based off of the Überlingen collision and subsequent murder of Swiss air-traffic controller Peter Nielsen by Russian architect Vitaly Kaloyev, whose wife and children were killed in the incident.

The Lionsgate film is directed by Elliott Lester, who previously helmed Nightingale for HBO Films, with a script from Javier Gullón. Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is producing.

Aftermath is in theaters April 7th, 2017