Adult Film Actress Trolls NBA Star Joel Embiid, And Gets A Response That Was Way Over The Line

NBA player Joel Embiid is known for his epic Internet trolling skills. On Sunday, the 22-year-old Philadelphia 76ers baller put his abilities on full display by firing shots at adult film actress Mia Khalifa after the former porn star threw shade at him on social media.

Embiid posted a photo on Instagram standing side by side with his teammates Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel as well as rapper Meek Mill, who recently broke up with his girlfriend Nicki Minaj. After the photo was shared online, Mia Khalifa re-posted the pic using the caption to diss the four of them.

Room full of L’s A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Khalifa shared the snap with the caption: “Room full of L’s.” The shade was obviously a nod to the fact that Embiid’s squad hasn’t exactly been racking up the W’s in this year’s NBA season, and that Meek Mill has been the subject of a slew Drake’s diss mixtapes.

Word spread about the photo, and Joel Embiid took to the comments section to respond. Because Khalifa is known primarily for her stint as a porn star, Embiid referenced this fact in his reply, as you might imagine.

Shortly after Khalifa shared the photo with her commentary, Embiid responded by saying: “Says the women [sic] with miles of D.”

So Joel Embiid’s the greatest player of all time. Give him the trophy already. pic.twitter.com/TzLMtwdGLu — Only The NBA ™ (@OnlyTheNBA) January 9, 2017

After Embiid commented on the photo, other social media users responded by admiring the NBA player’s epic troll.

One Instagram user named i_am_donron718 wrote: “@joelembiid if being salty were a metric, you’d be All-NBA.”

Others replied with the hashtags #nbavote, #thegoat, and there were a bunch of #SavageAF replies.

Clearly Khalifa learned her lesson. She took to Twitter to share screenshots of Embiid’s Instagram burn, and shared it with the caption, “Lesson learned: don’t mess with the sixers.”

Lesson learned: don’t mess with the Sixers pic.twitter.com/Ae2SfMBx4p — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) January 9, 2017

What are your thoughts about Joel Embiid’s response to Mia Khalifa’s social media shade?

