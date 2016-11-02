Adrienne Bailon Reveals She’s Dropped 15 Pounds Ahead Of Her Wedding

Adrienne Bailon is getting wedding dress ready!

Bailon took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that she has already lost 15 pounds ahead of her wedding to fiancé, Israel Houghton, ET reports.

“H E L L O N O V E M B E R,” she wrote. “Well folks, I’ve lost 15lbs & counting! Can’t stop. Won’t stop. Focused! Ha. It’s always tea time in my dressing room! Loving my detox with @fittea! Have you joined me?! Um, it’s November 1st! The perfect time to start! Stay classy lol. XO #TeaTime #FitTea#Detox.”

Back in February, Bailon was under public scrutiny for her weight gain and addressed it on her talk show, The Real.

“I just want to make an announcement. I am not pregnant, people. I’m happy! I’m wearing slightly larger clothing,” the former Cheetah Girl explained.

Houghton proposed to Bailon in August while in Paris and they have been planning their wedding ever since.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com