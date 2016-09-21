Adrienne Bailon Addresses Rob Kardashian Cheating Rumors

Adrienne Bailon is making things very, very clear about Rob Kardashian. She took a few minutes on The Real to tell the world she has always been faithful.



(E! Online)

Kardashian recently admitted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he was not faithful to her during the time they were together.

Bailon addresses that she did not cheat on him at all. Not only does she tackle that topic directly, but she then goes into how cheating can affect us – it changes us. Her initial update about Rob Kardashian morphs into a warning of what cheating can do to a relationship and the people in it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On top of that, Bailon cryptically addresses a mystery girl while giving her update:

And I just want to clarify that. And the way it’s said—it’s like, ‘She slept with mad people.’ I’m like, ‘Uh, I can’t speak for anybody else, but I can assure [you] that was not me.’

There has been a plethora of cheating going on this week. Once again, it’s probably the most negative thing that can happen in a relationship. Yes, it seems different when put in the celebrity spotlight, but at the end of the day, cheating is cheating. Don’t do it.

[H/T E! Online]