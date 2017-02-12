Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele wins the Best Polo Solo Performance at the GRAMMY Awards.

The performer claimed victory over “Hold Up” by Beyonce, “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber, “Pice by Piece (Idol Version)” by Kelly Clarkson, “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande.

Adele was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Big congrats to Adele for starting off the ceremony with a big win! Stay tuned to see how many awards she ends up taking home this evening.

