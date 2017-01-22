Who Remembers When Supermodel Abigail Ratchford Dressed Up Like Wonder Woman?

We rarely do flashbacks, but when we do, we make sure they are good ones. Well, what better than remembering the time when supermodel Abigail Ratchford dressed up as a sexy Wonder Woman?

The model looked great, but it was for her work on an upcoming calendar for 2016. Wonder Woman has been the go-to DC Comics superhero that celebrities dress up as (cough, cough Sofia Vergara), but this is hands down the best cosplay we’ve seen yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Ratchford has also stirred things up as other famous pop culture characters. Jessica Rabbit being a huge one.

🎃 A photo posted by A b i g a i l (@abigailratchford) on Nov 1, 2015 at 5:30pm PST

And Ratchford is not the only celebrity out there who loves to strike a pose. Kim Kardashian has made a full-on career doing it.

The 36-year-old has been photographed striking provocative poses in some seriously sexy lingerie and several swimsuits. While the reality star looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in the recently surfaced photos, she still looks drastically different from the way she does today.

Check out the photos here.

One of the images features the Selfish author in a white two-piece in which she is propping her leg up on a chair while seductively pulling down her bikini bottoms.

Another series of snaps show Kim rocking a black lace lingerie ensemble while posing on a bed.

All of these photos were taken before Kim Kardashian became the household name that she is today.

MORE: Kanye West Begged Kim Kardashian To Stay With Him | Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Will Star In Ocean’s Eight | Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Interview Leaked: ‘I Was In A Bathrobe, Naked Underneath’ | Kim Kardashian Reveals Jaw-Dropping Cream Color Dress That Is All But Painted On | Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery | Kim Kardashian’s Limo Driver Has Been Released Without Charge

[H/T Twitter, Abigail Ratchford]