Aaron Hernandez’s Toxicology Report Shows No Synthetic Marijuana Or Any Other Drugs

The body of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez did not contain any traces of drugs, according to toxicology reports following his prison suicide. Sources told WCVB Saturday that tests performed as part of Hernandez’s autopsy showed he hadn’t used any illegal drugs or synthetic marijuana.

Previous reports state that traces of synthetic marijuana, known as K2, could be found in Hernandez’s kidney stream after he hung himself in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts earlier this month.

The toxicology results came around the same time Hernandez’s close jailhouse friend and alleged lover Kyle Kennedy said he would not be surprised if the synthetic drug played some part in his death, according to the Boston Herald.

Kennedy’s lawyer Larry Army Jr. said, “One of the things he said to me is, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if that had something to do with this because that stuff is bad news.’”

Officials had carried out massive raids on the prison as they searched inmates for contraband as part of their investigation into whether Hernandez may have used the synthetic drug before his suicide.

Reportedly, K2 is easy to smuggle into prisons because it can be soaked into paper and mailed under the guise of a letter.

Two law enforcement sources said that there has been a “shakedown” at a warehouse used by SBCC and a neighboring facility, which serves as a holding place for dry goods before they enter the facilities. Inmates and prison staff both are employed at the warehouse.

An investigation at the prison following Hernandez’s death led to the paid suspension of at least one prison official, who reportedly missed his 2am round roughly an hour before the former Patriot’s body was discovered.

Inmates reportedly told investigators that they believed Hernandez was high on K2 at the time he died.



The drug is known to be harmful and has caused thousands of hospitalizations from overdoses since its creation.

