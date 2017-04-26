Aaron Hernandez’s Cousin Speaks Out On Bisexual Reports

Davina Hernandez, the cousin of Aaron Hernandez, has spoken out saying she was unaware of her late NFL star relative having any gay relationships or a prison lover.

During an interview with InTouch Weekly, Davina revealed that the Hernandez family reportedly wasn’t even aware of the suicide letters when the New Englands Patriots player passed away last week.

“The original information that the family was given was that there was no letters. How does that change so quickly to being three letters and then change again to who the letters were to,” she said. “At this point, it would best if people just let him rest in peace.”

In regards to the 27-year-old having a prison lover, Davina claims that Aaron reportedly never opened up having any such relationship.

“He’s definitely never made any mention of [having a lover in prison],” Davina said. “No, he would just always say, ‘I’m fine.’ He would always say he kept to himself so I don’t really know how true that is or if he just wanted us to know that he was ok. I don’t know.”

After Aaron Hernandez was found hanging in his cell last week, his lawyer, Jose Baez, hinted at the suspicion that the athlete’s death might not have been a suicide. Davina stated that she is confused by the circumstances and that it’s “hard to process.”

“I mean, I would hope that our justice system wouldn’t allow something like that to happen, but I really don’t know what to think about this point. I do still feel that it’s shocking that this happened,” she said. “It’s just really hard to process. I don’t know what to believe at this point.”

Davina reportedly spoke to Aaron on the day before his death.

“He was just hopeful. He just seemed very hopeful and optimistic,” she told In Touch. “He was just very excited and it’s just the most hope he’s had in a long time.”

When Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell, he reportedly left three suicide letters. One was addressed to his fiancé, another to his 4-year-old daughter, and another to his rumored prison lover Kyle Kennedy. Learn more about Kyle Kennedy here.

