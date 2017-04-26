Aaron Hernandez Autopsy Results Revealed, Medical Examiner Speaks Out

Aaron Hernandez possibly died with traces of synthetic marijuana in his system, according to a new report published by Newsweek. However, the medical examiner made contradictory comments saying that the claim was a “rumor.”

Two law enforcement sources, who have “direct knowledge of the case,” said that the late NFL player tested positive for synthetic marijuana called K2, according to Newsweek.

Following Aaron Hernandez’s death last week in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center (SBCC), the law enforcement officers conducted a detailed search and raid of the prison. The investigators were looking to locate drug paraphernalia or any clues as to how the drug made its way into the prison.

It’s possible that K2 was smuggled into the SBCC by “dipping corners of paper into the drug and mailing that piece of paper as a letter,” according to Newsweek sources.

The Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s office explained that the reports claiming the New England Patriots star died with K2 in his system cannot be substantiated at this time.

“The toxicology is not yet complete so I am guessing this is a rumor,” the Medical Examiner’s office said, according to TMZ.

Following the 27-year-old athlete’s death, shocking details regarding the circumstances of his suicide have been revealed. Before hanging himself by using a bed sheet in his cell, Aaron Hernandez reportedly penned three different suicide letters. One was addressed to his fiancé, another to his 4-year-old daughter, and the third was to Aaron’s rumored prison lover named Kyle Kennedy.

Larry Army Jr., the lawyer representing Kyle Kennedy, issued a statement on Monday to speak out about Aaron Hernandez’s death.

“My client is obviously saddened by the loss of his friend, Aaron Hernandez,” Army Jr. said. “A letter was left to my client but neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter. We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

The three suicide letters have been turned over to the Hernandez family. According to the late athlete’s cousin, Davina, the family was reportedly unaware that Aaron reportedly had a prison boyfriend or that he was possibly gay.

“He’s definitely never made any mention of [having a lover in prison],” Davina said. “No, he would just always say, ‘I’m fine.’ He would always say he kept to himself so I don’t really know how true that is or if he just wanted us to know that he was ok. I don’t know.”

