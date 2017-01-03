A New Feud Has Surfaced Between Kim Kardashian And Jonathan Cheban, Source Says

A new beef has reportedly surfaced between Kim Kardashian and her BFF, Jonathan Cheban. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “far from impressed” that Cheban has decided to appear on E4 reality series Celebs Go Dating, according to Daily Mail.

Kim supposedly would prefer that her bestie dates women of a “certain standard,” a source close to the 36-year-old reality star said. While they usually chat every day, Kim and Jonathan allegedly haven’t spoken since Christmas.

“Kim is far from impressed – she had been looking forward to seeing Jonathan at her Mom’s annual Christmas party but he didn’t want the confrontation so he skipped the party go to Miami,” the insider said. Kim has been quite clear that she isn’t impressed that he is doing the program, although she would love nothing more than for her friend to be settled and happy in a relationship.”

The source continued by saying, “The Kardashian clan and all their friends always attend without fail Kris’ Christmas event, however Jonathan wanted to avoid a fall out with Kim so stayed away.”

Apparently the Selfish author thinks that she will be better at selecting women for Cheban to date than the producers of a reality series.

“Kim has tried to talk Jonathan out of doing the program, she feels she can hook him up with someone far more suitable by connecting him with a girl in the States,” the source said.

In the event that Cheban does do the reality dating show, Kim Kardashian reportedly feels compelled to assist the producers in picking out the participants.

“Kim has made it clear that if Jonathan is to do the show that she wants to be across for the selection process of his dates and will be giving her opinion to her best friend whilst he is in the UK filming.”

The source also said, “Jonathan and Kim are so close that they are usually joined at the hip, if she can’t talk him out of doing the show she wants to ensure he is dating people of a certain standard.”

“The pair usually talk daily but have failed to speak since before Christmas properly due to this rift.”

What are your thoughts about this alleged beef between Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban?

[H/T Daily Mail]