A New Donald Trump Picture Reveals A Potential Photoshop Blunder With His Hands

A new photo of Donald Trump has set the Internet ablaze with accusations that the President photoshopped a snap to make his hands look bigger.

Trump 100% photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house, which is the most embarassing thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/MGTbFfdLqp — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 27, 2017

Twitter user Dana Schwartz shared a side by side of Donald Trump’s photo with former President Barack Obama with another one that makes his hands look much smaller.

“Trump 100% photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house, which is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” Schwartz captioned the pic.

In case you missed it, one of the mudslinging jabs at the former Apprentice star during the campaign season was that he had super small hands. President Trump commented on the claims several times during the debates, which only gave more life to the insult.

While many on social media believed that the billionaire real estate mogul did, in fact, doctor the photos, other were of the opinion that the cause of the discrepancy was because the pics were at different angles.

No, these are pics taken at slightly different angles. The one on the right has Trump’s fingers more foreshortened. https://t.co/klAUfNSa9Q — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 27, 2017

The White House has not commented on the issue as of yet.

When Donald Trump isn’t allegedly photoshopping snaps of his hands to make them look bigger, he has been busy taking shots at the Saturday Night Live writer that made a horribly insensitive joke about his son. He clearly was not happy about the “terrible attack” on his 10-year-old son, and Trump wasn’t shy about voicing his opinions on the incident. Learn what Donald Trump had to say here.

This isn’t the only conspiracy theory about Donald Trump and his staff that his surfaced this week. One of the more bizarre accusations was that one of President Trump’s Secret Service agents was wearing fake hands while guarding him during a waltz down Pennsylvania Avenue on Inauguration Day. Learn more here.

Do you think Donald Trump photoshopped this pic to make his hands appear larger?

