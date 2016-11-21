A Kind Of Murder Trailer Depicts A Blistering And Brutal Affair

It is that time of year again. The time where we start to get our first real glimpses into what Hollywood (and indie film) has in-store for us for Oscar season. From Live By Night to Fantastic Beasts, awards season should have a wide range of Oscar caliber films to fill its bag.

The Academy can add another contender to its list: A Kind of Murder. Patrick Wilson and Jessica Biel star in this cat-and-mouse murder mystery that also features a love triangle of pure brutality.

A Kind of Murder is helmed by director Andy Goddard (Set Fire to the Stars), but is interestingly produced and written by first-time screenwriter/producer Susan Boyd. The story centers around Walter Stackhouse, played by Patrick Wilson, who becomes obsessed with the murder of his wife. During the chase between he and a detective, he is also lusting after another woman who has some kind of secret connection to the murder. See the official IMDB synopsis below:

A psychological noir thriller set in 1960’s New York based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, ‘The Blunderer’. Walter Stackhouse is rich, successful and unhappily married to the beautiful but damaged Clara. His desire to be free of her feeds his obsession with Kimmel, a man suspected of brutally murdering his own wife. But when Clara is found dead in suspicious circumstances, Walter’s string of lies and his own guilty thoughts seem enough to condemn him. As his life becomes dangerously entwined with Kimmel’s, a ruthless cop is increasingly convinced he has found a copycat killer in Walter and aims to nail both murderers.

Typically, a film that seems to carry this kind of Oscar clout does not come from a first time filmmaker, but this one does. Some great films, though, come from new writers and producers — specifically pointing at Beasts of the Southern Wild here — and end up taking The Academy by storm.

