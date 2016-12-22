A Former Meth And Heroin Addict Shares Unbelievable Before And After Pictures

A 26-year-old Arizona woman who struggled with heroin and meth addiction posted before and after pictures, and you will not believe her transformation. To celebrate four years of sobriety, Dejah Hall shared three shocking photos that show you drastically her life has changed since 2012.

“The top left is me in full blown addiction, I was a terrible iv user and like most progressively got worse,” Hall wrote on Facebook. “The bottom left is me the day I was arrested 12-6-12 and coincidentally the day I finally surrendered to God! With the help of God I am completing my BA and hope to one day be a prison minister. I have a beautiful 18 month old and everday I thank God that I am not where I once was! #Sobriety is #Possible 12/6/12”

Hall spoke to Daily Mail to discuss the path that her drug addiction took her down starting at just 17-years-old.

“I was partying with a friend and I took a pill for the first time and due to stress and issues at home it just went downhill from there,” she said. “I was taking up to six prescription pills at a time every single day before I reached a point at 20-years-old where I wanted to get off them.”

In order to assist with her growing addiction, Hall tried attending a methadone clinic. However, her treatment was interrupted when a friend’s mother passed away. The incident caused her to miss three days at the clinic.

“I was very close to her and was struggling with that so I missed three days in a row – something you can’t do. I was kicked out of the clinic so I ended up deciding to quit cold turkey and thought it would be okay,” she said.

“The withdrawals were horrendous and after eight days it became physically debilitating – I couldn’t move my hands and it was cripppling. I was constantly throwing up.”

Hall’s life took a wrong turn after a friend persuaded her to try heroine for the first time.

“I was throwing up and I remember he was smoking heroin,” she said. “I told him it was disgusting and to stop but he was telling me to take just one hit to stop the withdrawals.”

“The addict side of me came out and I said I would just take one but one wasn’t enough,” Hall said. “By the second hit I fell in love with the high. It was numbing.”

Eventually Hall relied upon the effect of drugs on a daily basis.

“I couldn’t stop,” Hall said. “All I wanted to do was numb myself. I wanted it so desperately that nothing else mattered. Every minute of the day I just wanted to get high.”

After Hall became increasingly addicted to heroin, she moved on to meth.

“I was killing myself,” she said. “I was very skinny at around 95 pounds but I still felt like I looked beautiful. That is the deception of the drug…you are not beautiful on that stuff.”

Eventually Hall was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“I was terrified when I was arrested,” she said. “A part of me wanted to quit but the addict part of me was like ‘I’m not done yet, this is all happening way too fast.’”

After she found out that she was going to jail, and that her beloved grandfather passed away on the same day, Hall immediately made a change in her life.

“I quit cold turkey in jail,” she said. “I had a choice – you can still get drugs in jail – but I was done.”

“Now I have accepted Jesus into my life and I have a beautiful and amazing little girl who is everything to me,” she said. “I am becoming a minister as well and hope to one day have my own church.”

Hall also shared a message of hope to anyone struggling with addiction: “Don’t give up if you are fighting for sobriety. There are avenues and outlets and it’s so important to ask for help. People are not mind readers. Family support is vital for an addict and it’s important for family members to not enable their loved ones but to also let them know they love them anyway. I felt as though I didn’t have that.”

