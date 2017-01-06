A Brand New Teen Mom 2 Clip Features Jenelle Evans In The Middle Of Controversy And Compromise

Looks like Jenelle Evans is, at least, willing to work with her ex, Nathan, when it comes to sharing custody of their son, Kaiser. In a clip from the newest season of Teen Mom 2, the reality star is seen having a conversation with her current fiancé, David Eason about Nathan wanting to see his son.

The former partners recently finished a court case where Nathan accused Evans of assault after she threw a glass of water at him. According to the premier of Teen Mom 2, Evans was found not guilty in that case. Of course, that case comes just before the two meet in court of settle custody arrangements for their son.

In the clip, Evans and Eason are heading out of town for the weekend and leaving Kaiser with Eason’s mother. However, Nathan asked if he could have his son for the weekend. Evans responds with a bit of a legal response saying that there currently isn’t any paperwork for Nathan’s visitation.

“Once I have proof that you have the right necessities for Kaiser and the signed paperwork, you can have him overnight,” Evans said to Nathan via text.

Though it’s clear that Evans isn’t allowing Nathan to take his son overnight, it does seem that she is willing to compromise. Later in the clip, she suggests that Nathan go to her house to visit with Kaiser while he is under the care of Eason’s mother. Nathan seems to agree to this arrangement.

If the two are willing to compromise with their current, non-legally binding visitation arrangements, then, perhaps their custody case will be a little easier than previously thought. Could this custody case benefit both parties?

