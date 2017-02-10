9/11 Terrorists Letter To Obama Has Been Made Public

September 11, 2001, was the date of one of America’s greatest tragedies. It will be forever remembered. Recently one of the terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks, Mujahid Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, wrote a letter to President Barack Obama that discussed, at length, many of his insights into the attacks on that day. He gives his reasoning behind the atrocities and lists a plethora of political attacks against the Muslim world.

The letter was originally written to President Obama in 2015, but a judge decided that it would be withheld from public viewing until after the sitting President left office. So, it wasn’t until recently that newspapers, such as the Miami Herald, were able to retain the 18-page letter.

“LETTER FROM THE CAPTIVE MUJAHID KHALID SHAIKH MOHAMMAD TO THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE, BARACK OBAMA, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE COUNTRY OF OPPRESSION AND TYRANNY,” the letter starts out. “I am writing this letter to you so that you may read it, understand it, and apprehend it if you are a wise and free President and own your own decision (and I don’t think you do).”

Read the entire letter here.

The letter then goes on to explain how over the last several decades, American politics and policies, dating back as far as President Lyndon B. Johnson, lead to the events that occurred on 9/11. Mohammad says that because of issues such as America supplying weapons and support to Isreal, invading countries such as Vietnam and Korea, and the building of military bases in countries that practice Sharia Law, America “reaped what it sowed on 9/11.”

The extensive letter continues to go on explaining Mohamed’s reasoning behind his beliefs. He goes into great detail about exactly what he thinks is wrong with our country, our former president, and our place in global affairs.

