7-Year-Old Has Wild-Eyed Reaction After Shooting First Deer

Never too young to bag your first deer, right? Sure!

7-year-old Lilly Pad shot and harvested her first deer and her reaction after is both startling and priceless.

The young huntress takes her time to lock in the deer and is speaking softly with her father about its every move. The father then gives the green light and she shoots. She reacts as if she does not even know what is happening. But with her father congratulating her, she knows fairly quickly.

Lilly Klapper harvested her first whitetail deer on 11/28 in central Texas using a AR style rifle chambered in 300 blackout. Lilly is sitting in a box bling with her dad Cody and little brother.

This video also begs us to ask another question, should someone this young be handling a gun this powerful? Even with adult supervision?

