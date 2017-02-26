7-Year-Old with Brain Cancer Meets His Favorite Superheroes

Seven-year-old Ty Verbanas got the surprise of his life last Thursday night. His mom told him he was going to a friends and he could wear his favorite outfit — his Batman costume.

“That’s all he talks about is Batman. He always asks, ‘Can you find Batman? Did you talk to Batman?’ He wanted me to Google Batman’s phone number,” Mary Verbanas, 33, said.

But the Tampa second grader never made it to his friend’s house. Instead, when his mom pulled into a gas station, a Batmobile showed up, and Batman himself whisked the young boy away to the Batcave.

“Ty was nervous and excited, so excited he was shaking,” Mary says.

The young boy was diagnosed with a brain tumor only two weeks ago. Doctors planned emergency surgery and told his family they were not sure how he’d do or if he’d even survive it.

Ty’s mother posted about her sons love for Batman on her Facebook page, begging anyone to help her introduce her son to Batman before he had to undergo the risky surgery.

Zac Hurst with the M.U.C.H. (Makers United For Children’s Hope Foundation) reached out saying his non-profit was hoping to set up much more than just an introduction. He and a crew of 30 volunteers, including set designers and a costumer, worked around-the-clock to transform a Clearwater, Florida, studio space into the Batcave.

“It was the most beautiful thing to see it from a 7-year-old’s view,” Hurst tells PEOPLE. Mary adds, “It was amazing how much detail everything had. It felt like a cave. The Batman symbol was everywhere.”

On Monday, Ty had his surgery to remove his tumor. His mom says doctors were able to get most of it and he came through better than expected. They’re still not sure about his eyesight and he will have to go for monthly MRI’s, but his mom says he’s been telling all of his nurses, “I know Batman. I fight crime with him.”

Hurst says, “This is why we [the M.U.C.H. Foundation] exist. Seeing Ty’s dream come true is why we’re here.”

And his mother couldn’t be more grateful.

