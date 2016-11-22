4k Netflix Now Available For Windows 10

Later this week, Netflix 4K streaming is coming to Windows PC.

However, there’s a catch, it will only be available for Windows 10 PC’s with a seventh-gen Intel Kaby Lake processor and 4K display. Also, 4K streaming only works in Microsoft Edge. The browser is the only one that supports PlayReady DRM.

In 2014, Netflix launched 4K streaming on a select number of TV’s. The company then went on to extend the service to dedicated streaming boxes like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Nvidia Shield, according to Arstechnica.

Due to piracy and concerns from the Hollywood studios and TV networks about Digital Rights management (DRM), 4K streaming was unavailable on PC for a while. But now, the company plans to extend the feature to special Windows devices.

At the moment, the 4K streaming feature will only be available in a very limited number of Windows products. You’re basically limited to the Lenovo Yoga 910, and a few other gaming laptops or desktop devices. Also, in order to get the 4K streaming feature, you will need to upgrade your package to the $12 monthly Premium subscription with Ultra HD streaming.

While 4K streaming on Netflix might not be widely accessible at this time, there are several other exciting things to look forward to from the company.

In the next year, Netflix is planning on spending $6 billion on new original content such as Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and House of Cards. One of the most highly-anticipated shows from Netflix is A Series of Unfortunate Events starring How I Met Your Mother‘s Neil Patrick Harris.

Two other exciting projects that subscribers are looking forward to are standup comedy specials from Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

With respect the amount of investment and market share that Netflix currently has, some financial experts believe that Netflix will be able to grow its subscriber base to 250 million in the next ten years.

Also, Netflix just announced the movies and shows that would be leaving come December. Check out what movies/TV shows are coming to Netflix in December here, and the ones that are leaving here.

Are you excited to watch some of your favorite television shows and movies with Netflix 4K streaming?

[H/T EnGadget, Arstechnica]