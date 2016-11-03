2014 Tweet Accurately Predicts 9th-Inning Game 7 Tie Between Indians And Cubs

Twitter user @RaysFanGio can clearly see the future, like crystal ball clear.

On November 4, 2014, @RaysFanGio tweeted Game 7 of the 2016 World Series would not only be between the Cubs and the Indians, but that the 9th inning would end in a tie and that the game would go into extra innings.

2016 World Series. Cubs vs Indians And then the world will end with the score tied in game seven in extra innings #apocalypse — GIO (@RaysFanGio) November 4, 2014

The only thing this tweet missed was the fact the game would be delayed by some rain.

With Game 7 currently in extra innings, we’d like to ask @RaysFanGio: Who will win?

