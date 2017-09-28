17-Year-Old Surfer Dies After Losing Leg In Shark Attack

A 17-year-old girl died on Monday after being attacked by a shark while surfing with her father off the southern coast of Australia, where her family was vacationing.

The family of 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer, who died from a shark attack in Esperance, have described their heartbreak over her death #7News pic.twitter.com/0IkJSyFZOP — 7 News Perth (@7NewsPerth) April 18, 2017

A spokesman for the police told The Australian that Laeticia Brouwer and her father, who are both experienced surfers, were “not a long way off-shore” when the shark attack happened.

“Brouwer’s father was able to bring her out of the water, where family members and a nurse performed first aid, applying a tourniquet to stop the loss of blood.

“They really gave the young girl every possible chance under such dire circumstances for a positive outcome,” said Paul Gaughan, a paramedic. “Unfortunately, in this case, the injuries were just too severe.”

Sadly, the girl didn’t regain consciousness and died at a hospital after the attack, Perth Now reports.

The outlet says this is the third person who has died from a shark attack in Western Australia in less than a year.

