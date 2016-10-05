102-Year-Old Woman Gets Arrested So She Can Check It Off Bucket List

A 102-year-old Missouri woman had an unusual item on her bucket list…get arrested. Thanks to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police, Edie Simms was able to cross that off of her list on September 30.

Simms wanted the full experience: to be arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

“She was so excited that she can ride in a police car and she said, “Do you think you could put those handcuffs on me?’” Michael Howard of the Five Star Senior Center told CNN.

“A St. Louis County car pulled up next to the police and Edie holds up her hands with the handcuffs on. She’s just a riot.”

Sims was arrested at her retirement home where she has produced over 400 handmade items for the other seniors at the center including pillows, scarves, pot holders, and eye glass cases.

Sgt. John McLaughlin said, “We’re more than happy to do these type of things.” He continued, “We love it and we get more out of it than the seniors do.”

Thanks to these kind police officers, Edie Simms could not be happier to have gotten arrested.

“It’s a great world if you just open your eyes and look at it,” Simms said.

She also offered some words of advice while chatting with a group of reporters.

“Keep going, don’t ever stop whatever it is you’re doing and spend time doing community service,” she said. “Sometimes the person you reach out and touch is the only person that they will talk to in a day.”

After Simms’ day in the life of a criminal, she decided to go back on the straight and narrow path and joined the senior center residents for a game of bingo.

