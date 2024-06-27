PopCulture Social Call - The Kardashians Khloé STORMS OUT on 'Petty Little B-h' Kim Season 5, Episode 6 RECAP

PopCulture Social Call - The Kardashians Khloé STORMS OUT on 'Petty Little B-h' Kim Season 5, Episode 6 RECAP
Khloé Kardashian is DONE with "petty little b-h" Kim Kardashian as the sisters go at it over "mom-shaming." Kylie Jenner turns the family's Aspen trip upside down as she begs to be let off their private plane. Kourtney Kardashian reconsiders her relationship with snapping back after giving birth to son Rocky. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 5, Episode 6 of The Kardashians.
Trending Now:
-
1Actor Alex Araya Found Dead After 2 Women Allegedly Robbed Him
-
2Country Music Legend Ray St. Germain Has Died
-
3Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
4Matthew Perry Death Investigation Update: Multiple People Likely to Be Charged
-
5Ice Cream Recalls: Listeria to Blame for 13 Brands Being Pulled