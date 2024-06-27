PopCulture Social Call - The Kardashians Khloé STORMS OUT on 'Petty Little B-h' Kim Season 5, Episode 6 RECAP

Khloé Kardashian is DONE with "petty little b-h" Kim Kardashian as the sisters go at it over "mom-shaming." Kylie Jenner turns the family's Aspen trip upside down as she begs to be let off their private plane. Kourtney Kardashian reconsiders her relationship with snapping back after giving birth to son Rocky. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 5, Episode 6 of The Kardashians.