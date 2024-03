PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Kyle Richards FINALLY Answers Morgan Wade Dating Questions Season 13 Reunion Part 3 RECAP

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is finally answering those questions about her relationship with Morgan Wade as she addresses speculation about her separation from Mauricio Umansky. Sutton Stracke has a medical emergency and Kathy Hilton doesn't seem too concerned. PopCulture's Social Call recaps part 3 of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion.