PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Sarper Had Sex With 3,000 Women The Other Way Season 6 Episode 1 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back with Season 6 - and divisive couples like Sarper and Shekinah are BACK with more issues than ever. Plus, meet three new couples - including one midwife-in-training who is willing to give it all up for a man whose last name she can't even tell her family! PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 1.