Ian McKellen Hospitalized After Falling off Stage During Performance

Sir Ian McKellen was hospitalized on Monday evening after falling off stage during a live performance. The 85-year-old actor was performing a fight scene at the Noël Coward theatre in London when he slipped and fell down to the floor level. According to a report by The Independent McKellen is expected to return to performing on Wednesday night.

McKellen is starring in a production of Player Kings, but things got out of hand on Monday, June 17 when he took a tumble off the stage. McKellen reported cried out in pain and staff rushed to help him. He was transported to the hospital and the audience was asked to leave, with the show left unfinished. McKellen was still in the hospital at the time of the latest update, but sources said he would be cleared in time for the matinee performance on Wednesday. Tuesday's scheduled show was called off altogether.

(Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

McKellen has been performing this show since April, and presumably rehearsing with the cast and crew much longer. Player Kings is a new take on Shakespeare's Henry IV, combining Part One and Part Two of the play for modern audiences. McKellen plays John Falstaff, co-starring with Richard Coyle and Toheeb Jimoh. The adaptation was written by Robert Icke.

A representative for the play told reporters: "Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of Player Kings. Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits. The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow."

"Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support," they concluded."

McKellen has been in the headlines quite a bit recently, and has been joking about his age in discussions of the new Lord of the Rings projects. He told The Times that he would be open to reprising his role as Gandalf in another movie "if I'm alive." On a more serious note, he said that he finds himself wondering if each job he takes on will be his last, considering his legacy. He said: "If you want to know that you are mortal, you just have to look at your address book. And so when a script comes through, or the hint of an offer, you think, 'This might be my last job. No. I'm not doing that.'"

If McKellen's speedy recovery from this fall is any indication, he does not need to worry about his health too much. At the time of this writing he is expected to return to the stage on Wednesday. He has not commented publicly on this incident.