PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé HEA Jasmine Wants to DIVORCE Gino in Breakdown Over Kids Season 8, Episode 4 RECAP

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine is DONE with her marriage to Gino after his visa mistake threatens to keep her from her children! Mahmoud and Nicole continue to clash over their cultural differences as Rob meets Sophie's ex Callum. All that and more as PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 8, Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?